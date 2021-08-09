£100,000 boost to thank volunteers and bring neighbours together

A two-week festival of community events to thank volunteers for their help during the pandemic and to bring neighbours together has been given a cash boost of £50,000 thanks to the Mayor’s Covid Recovery Fund.

The Mayor’s Covid Recovery Fund is a £3 million scheme aimed at kickstarting the economic, health and social recovery from Covid-19 in Tower Hamlets.

Nearly £3m of funding has been committed through the Mayor’s Covid Recovery Fund to support residents, businesses and the work of community organisations recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Events during the fortnight (25 October – 7 November) will range from a street party, supper club, fashion show to art classes and mental health workshops.

Spitalfields City Fam will host two evening supper clubs, one aimed at residents who are feeling isolated because of the pandemic and the second to celebrate the work of local volunteers.

The culinary team at the farm will create a sit-down dinner for 70 guests from the farm’s varied produce of fruit, vegetables, herbs and edible flowers.

Arts and community centre, Poplar Union, will be organising a series of events to coincide with Black History Month, including a fashion show – showcasing up and coming Black designers, photography workshops, dance and art classes.

In the run up to the community festival, the council is also planning to hold a series of ‘Remembering the Pandemic’ events – paying tribute to those in Tower Hamlets who have lost their lives due to Covid-19, and those staff, volunteers and others who have supported our residents.

A further £50,000 has been earmarked for a community festival next April.

Mayor John Biggs said: “I am proud to be supporting a series of community events aimed at reducing isolation and loneliness and celebrating the excellent work of our volunteers who have kept the borough going through the pandemic.

“Through our £3 million Mayor’s Covid Recovery Fund we are able to provide help with our partners where it is needed most; be it through business support, helping those who have suffered mentally and physically during the pandemic or by giving young people the tools they need to succeed to get jobs.”

Cllr Sirajul Islam, Deputy Mayor and Lead Member for Community Safety, Faith and Equalities, added: “It is really important to recognise the work of our volunteers and unpaid carers and I am pleased we can do this through the Mayor’s Covid Recovery Fund.

“So many of our residents have spoken to us about how the pandemic has left them feeling isolated and alone and I hope these community events will help bridge that gap. We have also given allocated a further £180,000 towards a loneliness project and £90,000 towards health and wellbeing homelessness support workers.”