200,000 people vaccinated with first dose in Tower Hamlets

200,000 residents in Tower Hamlets have now received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, marking an impressive new milestone for the council and its health partners.

The landmark comes as the council ramps up its efforts to engage with younger people in the borough. With a young population and an average age of 31, this is a critical time for Tower Hamlets and the local vaccination programme.

With local health partners, Barts Health NHS Trust, the council vaccinated nearly 500 residents at its recent summer vaccine festival in Langdon Park. Offering first and second Pfizer vaccinations, residents and particularly those aged 18 to 30 were encouraged to come along, enjoy live music and a free food voucher when getting jabbed.

In addition to pop up clinics and vaccine events, residents can book their Covid-19 vaccination at a number of local clinics including the Arts Pavilion in Mile End, Cable Street GP Surgery and an ever-growing list of community pharmacies. There are also walk-in slots available at most clinics and no ID or documentation is needed for people to access their vaccine.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “200,000 vaccines is an incredible achievement and I want to thank all of our residents who have stepped forward to have their jab. We are a young borough so still have a lot of work to do in making sure anyone eligible gets their vaccine, but this is incredible progress and testament to our health partners and volunteers who have got us to this point.

“With cases of Covid-19 rising across London and the UK in recent weeks, everyone who is eligible should take up the offer of free vaccination. Vaccination, alongside regular testing even without symptoms, is the most effective tool we have against Covid-19.”

Tower Hamlets Council has been pulling out all the stops to engage with young people around vaccination.

This includes working with universities to plan vaccine clinics in the new term, creating opportunities to book vaccine appointments online as an alternative to over the phone, attending local events and meetings with youth service providers and the youth council to hear about any concerns and barriers to getting the vaccine.

Councillor Rachel Blake, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve go to this significant milestone, but although we’re now in stage 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown this is not the time to get complacent. We know there are still many residents who are eligible but not yet had their vaccine.

“As the world opens up, we still want to make sure our residents are safe and that we’re all doing everything we can to keep our community safe – getting vaccinated is a huge part of this. We will continue to work hard with our partners to engage with younger people and get as many people in our borough protected against Covid-19.”

The council and the NHS continue to run their #Ihadmyjab campaign, which encourages people to take a photo and share it on social media with their vaccine story, to encourage others to take up the vaccine offer.

Anyone wanting to book a vaccine appointment can do so through the council’s online booking form.

For full details of vaccine clinics in Tower Hamlets, visit www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/vaccine