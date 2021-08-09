Bangladesh make 60-run victory against Australia

Bangladesh beat Australia by 60 runs in the last of five-match T-20 series at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Shakib Al Hasan bagged four wickets for 9 runs and made away for the historic victory.

Earlier, the winning team won the toss, decided to bat first and scored 122 in 20 overs losing eight wickets.

Mohammad Naim top-scored with 23 off 23 balls while Nathan Ellis and Daniel Christian bagged two wickets each.

Meanwhile, Australia lost all wickets for 62 in 13.4 overs.