Biman operates 2 chartered flights for expat workers, students

Biman Bangladesh Airlines operated two chartered flights on Monday for carrying Bangladeshi expatriate workers and students who have been stranded here due to COVID pandemic to Hong Kong and Amman.

The flight BG-078 departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) carrying those Bangladeshi students who have been enrolled at different universities in Hong Kong at 2:15 pm, a Biman press release said.

On its way back, the Biman’s aircraft will bring back Bangladeshi nationals who have been stuck there due to the ban on air communication.

The Biman’s second chartered flight BG-5011 left HSIA for Jordian capital Amman at 2:37 pm carrying Bangladeshi expatriate workers who have been stranded here du to the pandemic.

The national flag carrier is operating different emergency service flights to carry Bangladeshi and foreign nationals stranded at home and abroad to various countries since outbreak of COVID pandemic.

Biman also operated several special flights to bring vaccine and medical supplies here from different destinations.