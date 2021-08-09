Country discovers 28th gas field in Zakiganj

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (Bapex) has discovered the country’s 28th gas field at Zakiganj of Sylhet district. The gas field will produce 10mmcfd gas daily.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid formally announced the discovery of the new gas field at a virtual seminar titled “Energy Security: Modern Context, Challenges & Way Forward” marking the National Energy Security Day on Monday (August 9).

He said, “The field will supply natural gas to the national grid in next 30 years. The equivalent value of the total gas is at Tk 12.76b. The gas field has a reserve of 68bcf of gas.”

Energy and Mineral Resource Division senior secretary Md Anisur Rahman said, “The government has a plan to drill three wells in coming days at the newly discovered field.”

Bapex is now producing 146mmcfd of natural gas per day from its six gas fields, according to its managing director.

The existing gas fields are currently producing around 2500mmcfd of natural gas daily.