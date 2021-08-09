Nat’l Birth, Death Registration Day to be observed on October 6

The Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for observing every 6th October as the National Birth and Death Registration Day in order to promote the death registration as well.

In the past, the 6th of October was observed as only the Birth Registration Day.

The proposal got approval at the weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, while her Cabinet colleagues attended the meeting at Cabinet Room in the Bangladesh Secretariat.

“This proposal has been brought as we need death registration in many cases like birth registration,” said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing.

According to Clause-8 of the Birth and Death Registration Act, 2004, it is mandatory to register birth or death within the subsequent 45 days.

“So, they (the authority concerned) want to observe the day to make it (the birth and death registration) more effective, aware common people and workers (engaged in registration services) as well as make them more conscious on it,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

He said there is also a target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for enhancing both birth and death registration rates at 80 percent by 2030. But, Bangladesh would be able to attain the target before 2030, said Anwarul Islam.

Besides, the Cabinet gave the final approval to the draft of Bangladesh National Museum Bill, 2021 with a provision of maximum punishment of 10-year jail and Taka 10 lakh fine in a bid to replace an ordinance of the military regime.

The proposed law would be effective for other museums alongside the national museum, he said.

The meeting in principle approved the draft of the Bangladesh Zoo Bill, 2021 to modernise the animal collection, rearing, and conservation processes as well as the management of the zoos.

If any visitor enters the zoo without paying the entry fee, the punishment would be highest two-month jail, maximum Taka 1,000 fine or both, said Khandker Anwarul Islam.

The Cabinet also directed the authorities concerned to incorporate a fresh provision in the proposed law, keeping punishment for harming zoo animals.

The meeting also approved in principle the draft of the Government Primary School Teacher Welfare Trust Bill, 2021 to replace an ordinance of 1985.

If any teacher gets registered under the law and pays its fees, their family will get benefits from the trust fund, said the Cabinet Secretary.

In case of death of any teacher (member of the trust), his or her minor children will get their educational expenses from the welfare trust until they become adults, according to a new provision included in the proposed law, he said.