No decision yet on reopening edn instts: Cabinet secy

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam has said that decision has not yet been taken to reopen educational institutions.

He came up with this information while talking to journalists after cabinet meeting on Monday.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said, “The education ministry will disclose decision on resumption of academic institutions. In this regard, discussion is going on. Emphasis has given on students’ vaccination.”

Asked whether there is any discussion regarding vaccination in the meeting, the Cabinet secretary said the Health and Family Welfare Ministry will brief in this regard. But no discussion was held on the issue today.