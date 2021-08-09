PIB Assistant Prof Quamrun Nahar dies of COVID-19

Quamrun Nahar Ruma, an assistant professor of the Press Institute Bangladesh(PIB) and a former sports journalist, has died of COVID-19. She was 39.

She breathed her last at about 6:30 am on Monday at a private hospital in the capital, said a source close to her family.

Ruma, wife of ‘The Daily Observer’ sports editor Mashiur Rahman, had been on life support for the last five days, the source added.

Before joining PIB, Quamrun Nahar worked for The Bangladesh Observer and The Daily Observer as a sports journalist.

The Daily Observer family expressed deep shock at the death of Quamrun Nahar.