The Queen congratulates Team GB’s Olympic heroes in special message

The Queen congratulated Team GB’s heroes after their success at the Olympics.

In a special message, the monarch celebrated the athletes as an “inspiration” to everyone at home in the UK.

The monarch said: “I send my warmest congratulations to the competitors from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and across the Commonwealth, following their success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in recent weeks.

“The skill, determination and hard work shown by the athletes and their support teams throughout the unique and challenging circumstances of the last year has been an inspiration to us all.”

The athletes celebrated one of the greatest Team GB performances in the Games’ history.

It was an incredible feat as Team GB bagged 22 golds, only five less than in 2016.

Overall the Team GB stars brought home 65 medals which was only two behind the Rio record and matched the London 2012 total.

Already Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the nation was “so, so proud” of Team GB.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said the team had shown “strength, passion and determination”.

Team GB chief executive Andy Anson said: “No industry has suffered more than the airline industry, but British Airways has gone over and above to support Team GB in every possible way.

“With athletes and staff coming home every single day, the flexibility they have shown to accommodate last minute changes has been incredible.”

The monarch’s message comes as the Queen was welcomed at Balmoral during her first summer stay at her Scotland estate since her husband Prince Philip died in April.

The ceremony, which went ahead for the first time since 2019, celebrated the monarch’s stay officially after she arrived at her residence on July 23.

Her Majesty will remain at her Aberdeenshire estate until early October.

It is expected the monarch will welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall during her stay in Scotland.