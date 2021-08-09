UK records 25,161 Covid cases and 37 deaths within 24 hours

A further 37 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 130,357, according to the latest government figures.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 155,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Monday, there have also been a further 25,161 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

England

The death toll in England has risen by 26, taking the overall toll to 114,508.

A further 21,915 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Scotland

The Scottish health authorities reported 851 new cases. No new deaths have been recorded so the death toll remains at 7,992.

Wales

A further three people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Wales – bringing the death toll to 5,629.

Meanwhile, 1,364 people have tested positive for Covid.

Northern Ireland

Eight people have died from Covid in Northern Ireland which means the death toll now stands at 2,228.

A further 1,031 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24-hour reporting period.