Actress Eka granted bail

A Dhaka court has granted bail to actress Eka, who was arrested for torturing a domestic worker, in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act at Hatirjheel Police Station.

The heroine’s lawyer Humayun Kabir applied for bail in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam on Tuesday (August 10th). The court granted the plea on the basis of the application.

The information has been confirmed by the general registration branch of the concerned police station.

However, he is not being released now as there is a case against him for ‘attempting to kill’ the domestic worker.