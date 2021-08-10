Actress Pori Moni on 2-day fresh remand

A Dhaka court has granted a two-day remand to actress Pori Moni in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas granted the remand after a hearing on Tuesday (August 10th).

Earlier on Wednesday, RAB Intelligence Wing detained Pori Moni and Raj Multimedia Proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj from their respective residences in the capital.

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Pori Moni, Raj and Dipu on a four-day remand over the case filed under Narcotics Control Act by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Film actress Pori Moni, whose allegation of rape attempt on by businessman Nasir U Mahmud and others prompted firestorm in social media barely two months back, was detained from her home on August 4.

A case was then filed against the actress under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has been tasked with investigating the charges brought against her.

They took over the case from the Detective Branch (DB) of the police and were carrying out the investigation.