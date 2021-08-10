Hijab and abaya set fashion trend ablaze

Abaya and Hijab have already garnered a huge popularity amongst the female of this age. Young girls, teenager, working women and other female ooked hugely interested to wear abaya and hijab as they are comfortable with it.

It’s now a new style and is considered as new fashion trend. Female of Bangladesh also accepted it as their favoured fashion trend. Most of the women now in this country are seen to wear abaya and hijab.

“It’s stylish and comfortable,” said college student Namira Tabassum, who wears hjab and abaya regularly. “I don’t know what others feel but to me it’s good fashion to accept. I feel myself beautiful, wearing those dresses.”

Since the female are interested in those dresses, many fashion houses and online platform keep abaya and hijab in their collections.

Apsara is one of the platforms, which has large collections of stylish abaya and hijab.

It started its journey to provide modest yet beautiful clothes and unique designs for women of every size and body shape.

Every woman is beautiful and Apsara is committed to providing styles that make them look and feel lovely, confident, and strong!

The girl’s apparel focused company has been running operations on digital platform since 2013. Apart from trendy clothes, Apsara has its own designed hijab and abaya. They also have stocks of imported instant hijabs, abayas and garments. Besides, the fashion house also has a collection of kurtis, kaftans, jamdani khimars, bangles and accessories.

Apsara by Antara is your go-to source for styles influenced by the latest fashions with an added flair.

“We aim to inspire our customers to be the best version of themselves and to be confident in their own skin – and of course, their outfits,” Antara Hasib, Owner of Apsara Said.

“Our vision is fast-paced, forward-thinking and fashion-centered at its core, and all of our products reflect these ideals,” she added.

Online shopping platform – Apsara by Antra has launched offline store at Bashundhara City shopping mall in the capital.