‘Police embarrassed about Saklain’s role in Pori Moni case’

Dhaka Metropoliton Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has said that police felt embarrassed about the role of ADC Golam Saklain Shithil in actress Pori Moni case.

“He (Saklain) has been transferred from the Detective Branch (DB). Action will be taken against him after investigation,” said the DMP boss while talking to journalists at his office on Tuesday.

“ADC Saklain was not involved in supervising any cases filed against Pori Moni. So, there is no scope for taking legal action against him. But, departmental action will be taken against Saklain for breaching the force’s discipline and morality,” he added.

Responding to a question, he also said that neither any list of businessmen is being made for their involvement with Pori Moni nor police are working to arrest anybody over the issue.