Sinopharm’s 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka

Sinopharm’s 17 lakh more vaccine doses under COVAX facility arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday evening.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the vaccines arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:15pm, said Hualong Yan, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

He said the flight carrying those vaccines left Beijing at 5:25am (Bangladesh time).

About vaccine co-production, Hualong Yan said, “We’ll go for vaccine co-production with Bangladesh soon.”

The third consignment of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine doses arrived in Bangladesh from China on July 30.

Bangladesh has purchased 15 million doses of vaccine from Sinopharm which is expected to arrive in the country within three months.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh will receive another consignment of 34 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine this week while 60 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine in September next week.

Apart from that, he said, Bangladesh will also receive 10 lakh doses of AstraZeneca soon which is likely to come under the COVAX facility.