Tower Hamlets delivers 115 council flats as part of development in Poplar

The completion of 115 new council homes was celebrated in Poplar as John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets attended to inspect one of the completed units.

Consisting of three buildings ranging from four to six storeys, these 115 residential flats have been delivered as part of the Mayor’s commitment to deliver 2,000 new council homes across the borough.

The completed development also includes 10 wheelchair adaptable units funded by Tower Hamlets Council, 4 disabled parking spaces, as well as landscape improvements within a secure central courtyard providing cycle storage and a communal garden for residents.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“The completion of the Barchester Street development provides more high quality social housing to people who are currently in overcrowded or unsuitable accommodation and will transform resident’s lives. These 115 flats at genuinely affordable council rents bring us another step closer in reaching our commitment to deliver 2,000 council homes in Tower Hamlets.”

Cllr Danny Hassell, Cabinet Member for Housing, said:

“I’m delighted we’ve delivered these new council homes which will provide much needed housing to people on our waiting list. The inclusion of 10 wheelchair adaptable units will be welcomed to the area and will allow our residents to have homes suitable to their needs.”

Planning permission for Barchester Street was granted in 2015 for the demolition of the existing warehouse, ancillary structures, and part demolition of the ‘saw-tooth’ factory building retaining three walls of the facade.

In March 2020, Tower Hamlets Council entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the freehold interest (at practical completion) of the 115 social rented units with Canary Wharf Group. These units comprise of 47 one-bedroom apartments, 41 two-bedroom apartments, 18 three-bedroom apartments and 9 four-bedroom apartments.

Shobi Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Canary Wharf Group, said:

“We are proud to meet our commitment to deliver social housing on schedule, providing these 115 new apartments for local families.”

“In total, of the Mayor’s commitment to deliver 2,000 new council homes in the Borough, Canary Wharf Group has now delivered 476 units for social or affordable rent, nearly a quarter of all the new affordable housing.”

“At Barchester Street, we have designed and built an exceptional building for London Borough of Tower Hamlets and this has been a good example of the Borough and a developer working together to deliver a great project.”

“It is particularly good to be able to offer large apartments including ground floor wheelchair accessible units, and beautiful architecture which celebrates the history of the site.”

The development was handed over from the Canary Wharf Group to Tower Hamlets Council in April 2021 and has since been shortlisted for the Inside Housing Development Awards 2021 in the Best affordable housing development (£20m+) category.