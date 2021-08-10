UK records 146 more coronavirus deaths and 23,510 more cases in a day

A further 146 people have died within 28-days of a positive Covid test, while another 23,510 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded.

The latest figures – recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday – bring the UK’s coronavirus death toll to 130,503 since the start of the pandemic, while 6,117,540 positive cases have been confirmed.

As of Monday, 5,909 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, 859 of who are on ventilation, according to government figures.

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the number of Covid deaths in the week ending July 30 (the last date for which figures are available) reached its highest level since the end of March.

A total of 404 fatalities with Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate were registered in the week ending July 30.

The figure is up 24% on the previous week and is the highest number since 719 deaths were registered in the week to March 26.

More than 75% of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said earlier on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson has praised the vaccine rollout as a “huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of.”

England

A further 20,630 infections were reported in England, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 5,344,609.

There were 132 more Covid deaths reported in the latest 24-hour period. England now has a coronavirus death toll of 114,640.

Wales

Authorities in Wales reported 543 more Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The nation has had a total of 248,112 cases since early last year.

There was one more Covid death reported, bringing the death toll to 5,630.

Scotland

In Scotland, there were 11 more deaths related to the virus. It brings the nation’s total to 8,003.

And 1,032 more positive tests were reported by authorities. Since last year, Scotland has had a total of 356,419 cases.

Northern Ireland

Coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland rose by 1,305 to 168,400.

Meanwhile, there were two more deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 2,230.