Biman keeps sale centre open 24hrs amid online ticketing suspension

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to keep its headquarters’ sale centre at Balaka Bhaban open

round-the-clock from tomorrow as its online ticketing platform has been blocked from Tuesday.

All ticketing services remain operative through Biman’s all local and international sales centers, approved travel agents and call centers, a press release of the national flag carrier said this evening.

The state-owned airlines also said that it would ensure further modern online ticketing service soon through assigning a world renowned such service provider.

Biman said it involved a Bangladeshi company under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2019 to encourage the local online service providers.

However, it said, that company had repeatedly failed to provide standard service to Biman and finally it stopped its online ticketing operation on Tuesday illogically and unethically.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines requested all its valued customers not to be mislead by any false information regarding the matter.