Six cases against Helena Jahangir, five others shifted to CID

Six cases against six persons, including suspended Awami League leader Helena Jahangir and currency faker Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan, were handed over to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Wednesday.

Azad Rahman, additional superintendent of police (Media) of the CID, confirmed it to the Daily Sun.

Besides Helenaand Mishu, the cases were filed against Masudul Islam alias Jisan, model Faria Mahbub Piasa, film producer Nazrul Islam Raz and Sabuj Ali with Gulshan, Khilkhet, Banani and Vatara police stations.

Of the cases, one was lodged against Helena with Gulshan Police Station under the Digital Security Act-2018’s section 25/29/31 on July 30 while one was filed against Jisan, an associate of Mishu, and Piasa with Khilkhet Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act-2018’s section 36(1), 10(G) 41/42 (1) on August 5.

Another case was filed against Raz and Sabuj with Banani Police Station under the Pornography Control Act-2012’s section 8(3)/8(5)(K) on August 5.

Another case was registered against Jisan with Vatara Police Station under the Special Powers Act-1974’s section 25-A(B) on August 4 while Mishu was sued with Vatara Police Station under the Arms Act-1878’s section 19-A on August 4.

Another case was filed against Mishu and Jisan with Vatara Police Station under the Pornography Control Act-2012’s section 8(3)/8(5)(K).

Azad Rahman also revealed that the CID already sent a letter to Bangladesh Bank asking it to provide information on money laundering by the accused.