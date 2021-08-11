Sylhet division logs 22 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Sylhet Office : Sylhet division has logged 22 new Covid-related deaths in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, as the Delta variant of the deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country.

Of the total deaths, 11 were reported in Sylhet district alone, according to health authorities.

According to the authorities, 557 new infections were detected in the division during the period. With the fresh figures, the total fatalities and cases in the division now stand at 844 and 47,011, respectively.

Besides, 82 people have been admitted to the corona unit of Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital in the past 24 hours.

Currently, some 469 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital.