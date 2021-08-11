UK Further 104 coronavirus deaths as cases rise by 29,612 in 24-hours

A further 104 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 and there were 29,612 more infections, the UK government reports in the latest 24-hour period.

The latest figures – recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday – bring the UK’s coronavirus death toll to 130,607, while the number of positive cases rose to 6,146,800 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, 5,912 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, a slight rise from 5,909 the day before.

Of those patients in hospital, 874 are on ventilation – an increase of 15 from Monday.

The figures come as a government scientific advisor in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said older teenagers are becoming “seriously ill” from coronavirus, leading to an offer for all 16 and 17 year olds to be vaccinated.

Professor Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, said there had been “a couple” of 17-year-olds in that area who needed intensive care in hospital in recent weeks.

All healthy 16 and 17 year olds in the UK are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccination.

More than 75% of adults in the UK have received both doses of a Covid vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced on Tuesday.

England

There were 91 more Covid deaths reported in England on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 114,731.

Meanwhile, there were 29,612 more positive tests. The number of infections since the start of the pandemic stands at 6,146,800.

Scotland

A total of 10 more deaths were reported in Scotland in a day. It brings the country’s death toll to 8,013.

In terms of infections, 1,498 more were recorded. The number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic is 357,917.

Northern Ireland

There were three more deaths reported in Northern Ireland, with the death toll rising to 2,233.

And 1,467 more infections were recorded in the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday. The nation has had 169,867 cases since early last year.

Wales

Wales has not provided figures over the past 24 hours.

The country has a death toll of 5,630 and an infection total of 248,112 since the pandemic began early last year.