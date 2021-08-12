5 rules of eating out during COVID-19 pandemic

While the threat of getting infected by COVID-19 still prevails, the world is slowly going back to the pre pandemic lifestyle. Most restaurants now allow visitors to dine in and enjoy their favourite meal.

While eating at home still remains to be the best and the safest option, but if you are really craving a meal at your favourite restaurant, here are some tips and precautions you must take:

​Research about the restaurant

Research about the restaurant’s safety and hygiene before booking a table. Read reviews and check photos of how the restaurant is being managed. If the staff is wearing masks and if they are sanitizing frequently touched surfaces?

Also, gather information on whether they are following social distancing. Make a booking only if these protocols are being followed, TOI reported.

Wear your mask

You must wear your mask at all times except of course when you are eating. While you are waiting for your order or bill to arrive, it’s best to mask up.

Wash your hands

Besides avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, remember to constantly wash or sanitize your hands.

Avoiding touching tables and chairs as much as possible. Try to use contactless payment methods. If you touch any surface, wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or rub your hands with sanitizer, which has at least 60 per cent alcohol.

Avoid overcrowded places

Going out to places that are overcrowded is not a good idea. Or going out with a lot of people is also not safe, Keep your group small and make sure all of you are fully vaccinated. This will help reduce infection and minimize the chances of transmitting the virus to other diners and staff of the restaurant.

​Social distancing

Avoid close contact with outsiders. Make sure you are sitting at least 6 feet apart.