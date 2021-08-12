Bangladesh records 215 more deaths, 10,126 new cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh recorded 215 more deaths from Covid-19 and 10,126 new cases in the 24 hours between 8am Wednesday and 8am Thursday.

During the same period, some 13,990 Covid-19 patients also recovered around the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest figures took the country Covid-19 death toll to 23,613 , the total number of cases to 1,396,868, and the total number of recovered patients to 1,262,065 – since the pandemic made landfall here in March last year.

Between Wednesday and Thursday mornings, 45,078 samples were tested at 708 labs around the country, yielding a 22.46% infection rate in 24 hours.

Of the 215 deceased – 107 men and 108 women – one was above 100 years of age, nine were between the age of 81 and 90 years, 36 were from the age group of 71-80 years, 63 were from the 61-70 age group, 56 were from the 51-60 age group, 29 were from the 41-50 age group, 19 were from the 31-40 age group, nine were from the 21-30 age group, one was from the 11-20 age group and two were below 10 years of age.

Dhaka logged 5,004 cases, the highest among the divisions followed by Chittagong with 1,883 cases, Khulna with 786, Mymensingh with 578, Sylhet with 567 and Rajshahi with 504.

Dhaka division reported 65 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with 54 deaths.

Khulna division counted 28 deaths while Sylhet 22, Rangpur 16, Barisal 12, Mymensingh 10 and Rajshahi eight.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.69%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,341,460 lives across the world and infected more than 205,718,912 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 184,704,962 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.