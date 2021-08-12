Covid claims 21 more deaths in Sylhet

Sylhet division has logged 21 new Covid-related deaths in 24 hours till Thursday morning, as the ruthless Delta variant of coronavirus continues its spread across the country.

Of the total deaths, 19 were reported in Sylhet district alone, said Dr Himangshu Lal Roy, director (health) of Sylhet.

According to the authorities, 567 new infections were detected in the division during the period. With the fresh figures, the total fatalities and cases in the division now stand at 865 and 47,578, respectively.

Besides, 36 people have been admitted to the corona unit of Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital in the past 24 hours.