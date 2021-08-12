Dhaka seeks preferential trade facilities from Canada till 2030

Bangladesh has demanded preferential trade facilities from Canada till 2030 to help the country tide over the post-pandemic challenges.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held a virtual meeting with Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould on Wednesday and made the request.

They expressed optimism regarding the co-chairmanship of Bangladesh and Canada in the preparatory process of the upcoming 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC-5) to be held in Doha in January next year.

On climate change, Foreign Minister Momen sought Canada’s support in COP26 in terms of realising the demand that each country must implement their respective nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

Bangladesh has taken various adaptation and mitigation measures, including the “Mujib Prosperity Plan” envisaging using renewable energy to meet 40% of its energy needs.

Momen also urged Canada to consider providing financial assistance to the regional Global Adaptation Centre (GAC) established in Bangladesh in order to effectively address climate change through adaptation measures in the region.

The Canadian Minister appreciated Bangladesh’s decision not to build any more coal-based power plants, citing climate change risks as an existential threat for the globe.

She concluded by underscoring that Canada remains committed to work with Bangladesh, including on Rohingya, climate change and LDC issues. She also expressed optimism that she would be able to visit Bangladesh in person in near future on a request from Momen.

The Foreign Minister also reiterated Bangladesh’s strong expectation that Nur Chowdhury, the convicted killer of the Father of the Nation, would be sent back to Bangladesh, underscoring that this would ensure justice and the rule of law.

Canadian Minister Karina Gould congratulated Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

She stated that the co-chairmanship of both countries in the preparatory process of the LDC-5 Conference is a good opportunity to work together.

Expressing Bangladesh’s appreciation to the important message of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence, Foreign Minister Momen said the bilateral ties between the two countries “continue to remain very strong”.