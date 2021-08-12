JS body for identifying corrupt officials of Bangladesh Biman

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Ministry suggested identifying the corrupt officials of Bangladesh Biman in ticketing and ground handling of passengers.

The committee also requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism to take legal action against them.

The committee made the recommendation at its meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with the committee chairman Muhammad Faruk Khan in the chair today, said a press release.

Committee members Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Golam Faruk Khandker Prince, Nurul Islam Nahid, Md Abdul Majid Khan and Md Habibe Millat attended the meeting.

The committee discussed the latest situation of receiving COVID-19 vaccines from different countries and vaccination programmes in the country, the updated situation related to Rohingya-issue and allocation of funds for Rohingyas by various organisations.

Besides, the participation of Bangladesh delegation in the upcoming UN General Assembly was also discussed in detail in the meeting.

Foreign Secretary and senior officials of the foreign ministry and JS secretariat were also present on the occasion.