Mentally-challenged man crushed under train in Moulvibazar

Kamalganj Correspondent : A mentally-challenged man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known.

Locals said the mentally-challenged man used to roaming around in Bhanugachh Railway Station area.

A train of Surma Mail coming from Dhaka crushed the man when he was crossing the rail line in Borogachh area near the railway station, leaving him dead on the spot.

Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue.

The railway station master Kabir Ahmed confirmed the matter.