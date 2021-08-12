Muslim Professionals Forum calls for swift action on climate change

Climate change is having a devastating impact on our planet. The world is waking up to the consequences of human disregard for the environment – and our failure to heed the warnings and react in time. The recent unprecedented heatwaves and bush fires in Turkey, Greece, USA and Australia; heavy rains which caused unprecedented flooding in parts of Germany and other EU countries; and the lightning strike that killed 17 wedding party guests in Bangladesh have happened because of global warming, climate change and deforestation.

Islam puts great emphasis on planting trees to protect our environment.

The Muslim holy book says:

“And do not commit abuse on the earth, spreading corruption.” (Qur’an, 2:60).

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, “Whoever plants a tree and diligently looks after it until it matures and bears fruit is rewarded.” (Source: Musnad).

These are just two examples of the eco-friendly nature of Islam. Muslims have a great responsibility to follow this Sunnah (prophetic traditions) by acting in an environmentally friendly manner and campaigning for others to do so too.

Muslim Professionals Forum Chair, Cllr Khaled Noor, said:

“Islamic teaching is very much in harmony with modern science – much of which was pioneered by Muslims. The MPF hopes that the increasing awareness of Islamic thought will pave the way for Muslims to raise the issue of climate change and work with others to persuade world leaders to take action.

“We all look to the Climate Change Conference COP26, due to take place in Glasgow this November, for a lead. We call on all Muslims to lobby their Governments, asking them to ensure that the necessary steps are taken to save our planet from environmental catastrophe.”