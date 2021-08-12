Tourist spots, hotels, resorts, community centres to reopen from Aug 19

The government has decided to reopen hotel, resorts, tourist spots and community centres with its half capacity following hygiene rules from August 19.

Cabinet division issued a notification on this regard on Thursday morning.

The services of all public transports on roads, railways and waterways will start on August 19 maintaining health guidelines.

The restriction will continue until further notice, the circular said.

The decision has been taken based on an inter-ministerial meeting on Covid-19 held on August 3, socio-economic and overall situation of the country, the circular said.

All have to wear masks and follow other health rules issued by the health directorate.