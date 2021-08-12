UK records 33,074 new coronavirus cases and 94 deaths in a day

A further 94 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has reported.

Infections breached the 30,000 mark again, with 33,074 cases reported. This latest rise takes the number of people who have tested Covid positive in the past seven days to 199,206, a rise of 8.6%.

The latest figures – recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday – bring the UK’s coronavirus death toll to 130,701, while the number of positive cases rose to 6,179,506 since the pandemic began.

There were a further 737 patients were admitted to hospital, according to the latest data from 8 August.

Hospital admissions were down 5.4% in the past seven days.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 155,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The daily reported Covid-related deaths reached its highest level since March on Tuesday, at 146 – the highest since 175 were recorded on 12 March.

The latest figures come as the number of people told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app fell by 20%.

A total of 317,132 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales in the week to August 4, telling them they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Figures from Test and Trace also showed that positive test results fell by 5% from the previous week, with total of 179,748 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England at least once in the week to August 4.