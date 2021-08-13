Actress Pori Moni lands in jail

A Dhaka court has sent actress Pori Moni to jail in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandol passed the order on Friday when she was produced before the court after the completion of a 2-day remand.

Pori’s lawyer appealed to the court for her bail considering her treatment as the lawyer claimed that she is a patient of panic attack.

However, the court denied bail.

The court also ordered to send her associate Ashraful Islam Dipu to jail.

Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August.