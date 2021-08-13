Bangladesh records 197 more deaths, 8,465 new cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh has witnessed a decline in single-day Covid-19 fatalities as the number of deaths dropped below 200 for the first time in 20 days.

The health authorities reported 197 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours to 8am on Friday. It was on July 24 when the country logged 195 fatalities in a day.

The caseload jumped by 8,465 during the same time, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 40,641 samples were tested across the country, with a positivity rate of 20.83%.

With the latest development, the total number of deaths reached 23,810, while the number of total infections rose to 1,405,333 in the country.

On the other hand, another 11,457 patients recovered from the infectious disease across the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,273,522.

Dhaka logged 3,946 cases, the highest among the divisions followed by Chittagong with 1,829 cases, Khulna with 612, Sylhet with 531, and Rajshahi with 491.

In terms of deaths per division, Dhaka logged the highest with 78 fatalities followed by Chittagong with 53.

Khulna division counted 18 deaths while Mymensingh 12, Barisal 11, and Rangpur nine. Sylhet and Rajshahi counted eight fatalities each.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.69%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.3 million lives and infected over 206 million people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 185.261 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.