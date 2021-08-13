Ensure trans-fat free food to reduce risk of heart diseases: Experts

Experts has advised the authority to ensure excessive trans fat free foods in a bid to reduce heart disease of the country’s people including youths.

They said excessive level of trans fat in food is one of its major causes. Trans fat-induced heart disease risks will be on the rise unless the trans fat limiting regulation is finalized soon.

The experts came up with the statement at a webinar titled “Role of the Youth in Achieving Trans Fat Free Bangladesh” organized by PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) and National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh marking International Youth Day on Thursday.

Speaking at the webinar, Dr. Sohel Reza Chowdhury, Prof at the Department of Epidemiology and Research of the NHFHRI said trans fat-induced heart diseases kill around six thousand people in Bangladesh each year, and a significant portion is young people.

Coordinator of Trans Fat Project at National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Mahbubus Sobhan and Coordinator of Trans Fat Elimination Project at PROGGA Mahmud Al Islam Shihab presented keynotes at the webinar.

The key-note speech said trans fat-induced heart disease risks will be on the rise unless the trans fat limiting regulation is finalized soon.

Along with the young participants from all over the country, representatives of various organizations including Muhammad Ruhul Quddus (GHAI) and ABM Zubair (PROGGA) were present at the webinar.