Hitting Padma Bridge several times, of course embarrassing: Khalid

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said it is a very embarrassing situation that a number of collisions occurred with pillars of the under-construction Padma Bridge.

“The Padma Bridge under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now a reality. The safety of the bridge is a big issue. Actually, hitting this bridge is like hitting our heart. Although the injury is minor, we don’t look at it lightly. We’re really embarrassed by this,” he said.

The state minister said this while visiting Shimulia Ferry Ghat in Munshiganj, Shimulia-Banglabazar river route and Majhirkandighat in Shariatpur and promised to take further cautionary measures, said a press release on Friday.

Once the operational activities of the Padma Bridge are fully open, there is a plan to shift the ferry ghat to Majhirghat in Jajira of Shariatpur for protecting the dam at Bangla Bazar Ghat in Madaripur, he added.

During the visit, Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, Chairman of Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Syed M Tajul Islam, Chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Commodore Golam Sadeq and the Padma Bridge Security Brigade Chief Brigadier General Mohammad Kamrul Hasan were present, among others.