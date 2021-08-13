Police members indulge in crimes to be punished: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday warned that those police members have recently involved with crimes to be punished, saying none will be spared.

“Neither any police member is being spared nor will be if their involvement in crime is proved,” said the minister pointing at some recent unwanted incidents in which names of some police officials have appeared.

The Minister came up with the warning after attending a discussion and food distribution programme in city’s Tejgaon industrial area marking the National Mourning Day.