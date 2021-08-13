Shah Muaj Rahman sets record with nine GCEC double-A stars & one A star

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

The results of the GCEC exam in Britain were released on Thursday, 12 August. As usual, British Bangladeshi boys and girls have achieved remarkable results.

Amongst them, community activist, journalist Shah Mustafizur Rahman Belal and Shaheda Rowshanara Rahman’s eldest son Muaj Shah Rahman, a student of Swanlea School, has brightened the face of the community with nine double-A stars and one A star. Only 2% of students across the UK have achieved this grade this year.

Muaj’s eyes are now set on Cambridge or Oxford University. However, Muaj said he wants to be a cyber security engineer in the future.

Muaj’s proud mother, Shaheda Rowshanara Rahman, said attending regular classes was the key to her son’s success. Father Shah Mustafizur Rahman Belal is overwhelmed by the extraordinary results of his son. “I want my son to grow up to be a good man in the future,” he said.

Muaj Shah Rahman won the Jack Petchey Foundation Gold Medal in 2019 as the best student.