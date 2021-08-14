Bangladesh recorded another 178 deaths and 6,885 cases in 24 hours.

The health authorities had reported 197 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, after 19 days (July 24; 195). The country’s single-day death toll went below 178 on July 23 (166). Since then, it has been on a rise.

With Saturday’s count, the death toll in the country rose to 23,988 and the subtotal case tally stands at 1,412,218.

The latest figures were published by the Directorate General of Health Services via a press release issued on Saturday.

The single-day death count went below 200 on Friday, with 197 deaths, after 19 days.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate has gone down to 20.66%, after 46 days. The test positivity rate on June 28 was 20.4% and on June 29, it was 21.1%.

While the numbers have been declining for the last two days, the national advisory committee on Covid-19 (NTAC) has expressed concern regarding the decision to relax the restrictions so early.

Another 7,805 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,281,328. The recovery rate stands at 90.73%.

Between Friday to Saturday, 109 male and 69 female patients died of Covid-19. Sixty-five died in Dhaka division, 45 in Chittagong, 14 in Rajshahi, 23 in Khulna, seven in Barisal, 11 in Sylhet, six in Rangpur, and five in Mymensingh divisions.

Most of the deceased were aged above 60 (107). Sixty of them were between 61 to 70 years of age, 32 were in their 70s, 13 in their 80s, and two between the age of 90 to 100. On the other hand, 40 of them were in their 50s, 13 in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, four in their 20s, and one person each between 11-20 and 0-10.

The test positivity rate in the country has dropped to 20.66% with 33,330 tests over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the mortality rate in the country stands at 1.7%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.3 million lives and infected over 207 million people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 185 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.