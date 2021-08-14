BCB announces high-performance unit squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Saturday announced a 22-member squad for the high-performance unit (HP).

The players will have a practice camp in Chattogram before a series against Bangladesh A team.

The camp will begin on August 17, and the series will start on September 2 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium with a one-day match.

The players will take on each other in three-match one-day and two four-day match series.

“We will include the national players, who only play red-ball cricket, in the Bangladesh A team,” Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of Bangladesh, told the media today.

However, the BCB has yet to announce the Bangladesh A team.

Most of the players of the HP unit are from the Bangladesh U-19 team, who won the World Cup in 2020. This team also includes Munim Shahriar, who played well during the Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League earlier this year.

HP unit squad

Batters: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Munim Shaharier, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam

Wicketkeepers: Imranuzzaman Imran, Akbar Ali

Spinners: Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rishad Hossain

Pacers: Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagor, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruhel Mia