Cost of NHS Covid tests for UK arrivals reduced

The cost of NHS coronavirus tests for international arrivals to the UK have been reduced, the government has said.

Test and Trace tests have been cut from £88 to £68 for people arriving from green-listed countries and for those coming from amber-listed countries who are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the price of two tests for amber arrivals who have not had both jabs has been cut from £170 to £136.

The prices of all providers of day two and eight tests are to be reviewed.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid asked the competition watchdog to investigate “excessive” pricing and “exploitative practices” among PCR Covid test firms, BBC reported.

He said misleading pricing will be clamped down on and providers failing to meet necessary standards will be removed from the government’s approved list.