Nation to observe ‘National Mourning Day’ on Sunday

The nation is to observe National Mourning Day on Sunday marking the 46th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner with due respect.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army personnel on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 at his Dhanmondi residence in Dhaka. This carnage is touted as the ugliest chapter in the nation’s history.

Eighteen members of the Father of the Nation’s family including Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons–valiant Freedom Fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, valiant Freedom Fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Abu Naser, youth leader valiant Freedom Fighter Sheikh Fazlul Huque Moni and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni, peasant leader valiant Freedom Fighter Abdur Rab Serniabat, daughter Baby Serniabat, son Arif Serniabat, nephew journalist Shaheed Serniabat, grandson Sukanta Babu, and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu, among others, were killed by the heinous killers on that fateful night.

Besides, the President’s Military Secretary Brigadier General Jamil, on duty ASI of Special Branch of Police Siddiqur Rahman and army soldier Syed Mahbubul Huque were also murdered.

Several members of a family died in the capital’s Mohammadpur area by artillery shells fired by the killers on the day.

Bangabandhu’s two daughters — Sheikh Hasina, now the prime minister, and Sheikh Rehana — survived the massacre as they were abroad at that time.

The government, political parties, and different socio-political and cultural organisations have taken elaborate programmes to observe the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation and National Mourning Day with due respect and solemnity, maintaining health guidelines.

As part of the programme, the national flag will be hoisted half-mast at the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices on the day, said an official handout.

Wreaths will be placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka and a munajat will be offered there at 6:30am on Sunday.

The President and the Prime Minister will pay homage to the architect of the independence by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi.

Awami League will also hoist national and party flags at half-mast and raise black flags at Bangabandhu Bhaban, party’s central office and party offices across the country at sunrise.

Guard of honour will be presented by the Armed Forces and prayers will also be offered.

Wreaths will also be placed at the graves of Bangabandhu’s martyred family members and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 at Banani Graveyard in the city. Fateha and munajat will be offered there at 7:30 am.

Wreaths will also be laid at the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district around 10:00am. Fateha will be offered and a special doa will be held there maintaining social distancing.

To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajat will be offered at all mosques across the country after Zohr prayers while special prayers will be offered at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship at convenient time.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will air special programmes in observance of the National Mourning Day.

National newspapers and magazines will publish special supplements on the occasion.

Bangladesh missions abroad will also hoist the national flag half-mast and organize discussions marking the day.