Only MBBS, BDS degree holders can use doctor title

The High Court on Saturday ruled that only MBBS or BDS degree holders can use doctor title and mentioned that a person who holds Homoeopathic and Unani degree will not use the title of doctor before his name.

In the verdict, the court has also suggested the formation of a separate ministry as alternative medical measure.

A High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Rajik Al Jalil pronounced a 71-page verdict rejecting a rule on Saturday (August 14).

“Unfortunately, it is noteworthy that under the section-29 of the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act, 2010, no one other than an MBBS or BDS degree holder of a registered medical or dental institute of BMDC can use the title of doctor before their names,” the verdict said.

In a revised notification on March 9, 2014, the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) of the Ministry of Health and Family Planning has given permission to Homoeopathy, Unani and Ayurvedic degree holders to use doctor title before their respective names. It is illegal, the court also said.