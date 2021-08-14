Shakib Khan at odds with acting association’s stance on Pori Moni

Dhallywood superstar actor Shakib Khan shared his viewpoints on social media regarding the much-talked-about issue of actress Pori Moni on Saturday, questioning the current governing body of the Bangladesh Film Actors’ Association (Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samity)’s position against the actress.

The association suspended the membership of Pori Moni last Saturday, two days after her arrest in a drugs case at a press briefing held at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

Expressing his frustration over the decision, Shakib Khan wrote from his official Facebook page: “I have noticed that after the arrest of Pori Moni only on the basis of allegations, the Film Actors’ Association has hastily held a press conference and suspended her membership, without extending any hand of cooperation to her at this crucial moment.”

“This behaviour of the association is really very mysterious. Many conscientious senior-junior artists and cultural activists have regrets about the issue. This is inhumane treatment of the organization against her. The question remains, in whose interest is the current Film Artists Association?” Shakib Khan wrote on the post.

Mentioning that the association acted differently in the past and stood beside other convicted artists, he wrote, “Several senior artists have been arrested on even more heinous charges in the past, however, the then association did not suspend the membership of the accused – rather it stood beside the artist, even protested down the street. This exceptional behaviour of the current association is surely controversial.”

“Once again, it is clear that this association separated the artists instead of uniting them. It has ruined the work environment in the industry by creating this kind of division. Maybe that’s why our cinema industry is on the verge of destruction today,” Shakib Khan expressed his concerns.

He also shared his experience of knowing Pori Moni, saying, “As far as I know as a colleague, Pori Moni lost her parents and grew up without having them around her. There is a significant difference in the struggle, between her and the others of her age with families. Maybe due to lack of proper guideline and support, she could not make the right decisions.”

On August 10, her centenarian grandfather rushed to the court premises to see his granddaughter, even the ongoing horrific pandemic situation could not stop him. Unfortunately, what a cruel time it is! He could not meet his granddaughter. I heard him saying in the court premises that Pori Moni has not done anything for herself in her life. She always donated for people in need – and now the situation has made her a victim.”

Refusing to comment on the technicalities of the arrest, Shakib Khan added, “Pori Moni’s case is still pending and I am not saying anything about that. I am not going to analyze the crime of the case in which she has been arrested. The country’s customary law court is respected. Surely there will be a fair trial at the end of an impartial investigation, but the way she is being harassed on social media before the trial is really sad.”

The actor said that those who misled Pori Moni and victimized her should also be brought under judgement. “Pori Moni has been in more than 30 movies and has several more in her hands. On the contrary, there are some artists who are leading luxurious lives misusing the label of an “artiste” year after year without working in a single movie. I believe we should find out about their source of income as well.

“As a co-artist, I hope that the law will maintain its individuality in the case of Pori Moni and she will learn from her mistakes. I sincerely hope this will help her make the right decision in her future life,“ Shakib Khan concluded the statement on Pori Moni situation with high hopes.