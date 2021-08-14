Sylhet Division sees 11 more Covid deaths, 342 new cases

Sylhet Division logged 11 new deaths from Covid-19 and 343 new cases in the 24 hours until Saturday morning.

Of the 11, 10 died in the Sylhet district and one in Sunamganj, according to health officials.

So far, the division has recorded 883 deaths and 48,452 Covid-19 cases.

Between Friday and Saturday mornings, 477 patients also made recovery — taking the number of total recovered patients to 36,172 in the division.

At the same time, 1,051 samples were tested across the division and 343 of them came back as positive — yielding a 32.64% infection rate.

During this period, 25 people were also hospitalized around the division. Currently, 540 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the home.