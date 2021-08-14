Three US educators die of Covid in 24 hours – union

Three educators in Florida’s second-largest school district have died from Covid-19 within two days of each other, teachers’ union officials say.

The deaths come just days before Broward County schools are due to reopen on August 18.

Florida’s Republican governor has threatened to withhold pay from school leaders who require masks for pupils, BBC reported.

School virus protocols have become the subject of fierce debate as the Delta variant spreads in the US.

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco initially said four educators had died, but the union clarified later on Friday that only two were teachers, a third was a teaching assistant and a fourth was a graduate. The union said they had died from Covid-19 related complications.

They also said three of them were unvaccinated. None had been inside a school building recently.

The four were said to have died between Tuesday and Wednesday in Broward County – which is just north of the Miami-Dade area. Their names were not released.

The news comes as Broward County students prepare to return to classrooms next week. The district is the sixth biggest in the country, with over 272,000 pupils.