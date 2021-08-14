Towers Hamlets Aspire Party wins Weavers by election

By Abu Shahid:

Tower Hamlets Labour party suffered an overwhelming electoral defeat in the recent Weavers Ward by election losing the seat to the emerging Aspire Party.

The Aspire party was created by former executive mayor, Luftur Rahman after he was barred from running for office. Local campaigner Kabir Ahmed, a close ally was also a ward councillor in the former mayor’s administration. In this hotly contested ballot Mr Ahmed received 1204 votes leaving the labour party candidate, Nasrin Khan trailing in second place who secured 742 votes. A decisive 462 votes separate Aspire and Labour. The Aspire Party now has 2 elected councillors in the Borough in the 45 seat chamber.

In his campaign literature Kabir Ahmed promised to stop the unpopular liveable streets policy and tackle crime. The car free policy has seen large parts of the ward pedestrianised against local opposition and his victory is seen as a damning verdict on Labours failure to connect with local issues and voters. He also promised to restore crumbling landmarks in his ward and bring back council services.

Speaking shortly after the declaration was made; the newly elected councillor again pledged to stop this policy if his party is elected to the Town Hall. He also declared “Aspire is back” – an apparent reference to the political comeback of Luftur Rahman and a possible head to head contest with incumbent Mayor.

Other issues in the election were the condition of housing and night time anti social behaviour which has blighted resident lives for many years. One voter said that traffic reduction measures were not a priority for her as she has to endure disrepair and has a broken window.

The Weavers ward results is a major blow to Labour ambitions as it wanted to retain the seat made vacant by Cllr John Pierce’s sudden death in June. It is a seat Labour has comfortably held since 2012. The campaign saw many labour politicians including Mayor John Biggs and Cllr Abdul Mukith Chunu MBE, a former ceremonial mayor who tried to get the Labour message to voters. GLA member for Tower Hamlets Unmesh Desai and Councillors from nearby Newham and Redbridge were also seen with the Labour candidate beating a path on the campaign trail. In the end it mattered little as the voters of Weavers placed their trust on Aspire Party. The result is a setback for local Labour big wigs and will be a worry for Councillors who just weeks ago backed John Biggs for leader.

After the election Mile End Labour Councillor Puru Miah reflected on his twitter account that liveable streets policy needed a rethink and called for a moratorium.

The Conservative Party received 360 votes and its councillors offered critical post election analysis and welcomed the latest member on the opposition benches.

Other results in the election were as follows: The Green Party 205 votes, the Liberal Democrats 50 votes followed by the lowest tally of 30 votes for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.