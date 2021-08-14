UK records 93 further Covid-19 deaths and more than 29,000 new confirmed cases

A further 93 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid as of Saturday.

The latest update from the government brings the total death toll according to that measure to 130,894.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 155,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 29,520 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It comes ahead of another raft of coronavirus changes in England on Monday, as the country’s Covid-19 immunisation campaign allows it to take another step toward freedom.

England

In England, 83 new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Scotland

Health authorities in Scotland reported five new deaths.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, a further five deaths were reported on Saturday.

Wales

Public Health Wales no longer reports daily figures on Saturday.