War crime convict dies in Sylhet

A convicted war criminal died on Friday while serving his term at Sylhet Central Jail.

He was identified as Mujibur Rahman Angur Mia, 67.

He breathed his last on Friday afternoon at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Earlier, he suddenly fell sick in the morning and was rushed to the hospital from jail.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment after allegations of war crimes against him had been proven.

International Crimes Tribunal had sentenced Mujibur Rahman Angur Mia to life imprisonment in 2016

Confirming the death of Mujibur Rahman, Senior Superintendent of Sylhet Central Jail Muhammad Manjur Hossain said: “He died of age-related complications.”

Mujibur was arrested and sent to Dhaka Central Jail on February 12, 2012.

The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced him to a lifetime in jail on June 1, 2016.

He was serving his terms at Habiganj District Jail before being transferred to Sylhet Central Jail in May this year.

According to jail sources, he was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for better treatment after he had fallen ill with various ailments including chest pain. After being taken there, the doctor on duty pronounced Mujibur dead.