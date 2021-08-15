AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said Awami League (AL) and the countrymen will not take a rest until the remaining five convicted fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are executed.

“The five convicted killers are on the run abroad. All kinds of efforts are being made to execute the court verdict against them by bringing them back home,” he said.

Noting that the trial procedure of Bangabandhu killing case had remained stopped for a long time due to the black law-indemnity act, Anisul said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has completed the trial of assassinations of her parents, family members and nearest relatives by scrapping the black law.

The minister came up with the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Bangabandhu Gallery’ at the Registration Complex in the city’s Tejgaon area.

Anisul said the commission, which would be formed to unmask the masterminds behind the Bangabandhu killing, will definitely be a neutral one. It will be constituted with the very important and responsible personalities of the country, he added.

The commission will identify the masterminds and conspirators behind the assassination of Bangabandhu, the minister said, adding that identities of all (culprits) including Ziaur Rahman and their ugly deeds will be unveiled with evidences before the people.

Terming Bangabandhu as a humble and simple man, he said, Bangabandhu led a very simple life despite belonging to the very high class people. Anisul urged all to follow the ideals of the Father of the Nation and learn about the personal life of Bangabandhu.

Secretary of the Law and Justice Division Md Golam Sarwar, Inspector General of the Directorate of Registration Shadidul Alam Jhinuk and Joint Secretary of the Law and Justice Division Bikash Kumar Saha were present at the function, among others.

Before addressing the inaugural function, Anisul Huq planted a sapling on the premises of the Directorate of Registration.