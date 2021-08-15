BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has planned to extend the contract of their current coaching staff including the head coach Russell Domingo for one year after the Twenty20 World Cup this year.

“In fact, the final decision on the tenure of the coaches has not been made yet. Their contract is up to this World Cup. We are now thinking of extending it by one year.

There are two T20 World Cups ahead, for now we have these two T20 World Cups in our heads. We have to discuss more about it,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said here today.

The BCB has recently appointed Ashwell Prince as the batting consultant for the 2022 Australia T20 World Cup but other coaches including Domingo has the contract till 2021 T20 World up. The cricket governing body plans to renew the contract of other staff in the same process.

That list includes coach Russell Domingo, bowling coach Otis Gibson, fielding coach Ryan Cook, spin coach Rangana Herath, strength and conditioning coach Nick Lee.

Domingo gave an interview to BCB on August 8, 2019. The South African came to Bangladesh to give an interview as the coach of BCB’s High Performance Unit (HP). Overwhelmed by his profile, the BCB offered him to coach the national team. The salary is estimated at 15 thousand dollars per month, in Bangladeshi currency which is BDT 12.68 lac.

Within a few days after Domingo took charge, Bangladesh cricket received the biggest when they tasted defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in one-off Test at home. After that, Bangladesh had a very bad performance in the Test series in India and Pakistan. All three Tests the lost badly.

However, Bangladesh won a T20 match against India in Delhi before losing the three-match series by 2-1. Bangladesh then whitewashed Zimbabwe and the West Indies in ODIs at home, and later lost to Zimbabwe in a Test match.

But after being whitewashed in a two-Test series on home soil by the West Indies, rumors of the coach’s bleak future came to the fore. Bangladesh then also lost three ODIs and three T20s. In Sri Lanka, the Tigers then drew a Test and lost the last.

However, in the last tour of Zimbabwe, Bangladesh won the series in all three formats and defeated Australia 4-1 in the T20 series at home.

Under Domingo, Bangladesh has lost 21 out of 48 matches in three formats and won 25. Bangladesh have won two of their last 10 Test matches, 11 of their 15 ODIs and 12 of their 22 Twenty20 Internationals.