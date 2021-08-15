Covid claims 13 more lives in Sylhet

Sylhet division has logged 13 new Covid-related deaths in 24 hours till Sunday morning, as the ruthless Delta variant of coronavirus continues its spread across the country.

Of the total deaths, 12 were reported in Sylhet district alone, said Dr Himangshu Lal Roy, director (health) of Sylhet.

During this period, some 460 people found positive for Covid after testing 1,722 samples.

The positivity rate currently stands at 26.71%.

With the fresh figures, the total fatalities and cases in the division now stand at 897 and 48,912, respectively.

Moreover, 36,646 people have recovered to date.

Besides, 36 people have been admitted to the corona unit of Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 577 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Sylhet division.